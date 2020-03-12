45 Avalon Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Contact Team Neeley for a private showing 949-436-1515. Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Palm Court condo now available for lease! One of the first things you will notice when you enter is the high vaulted ceilings in the main living room. The beautifully updated kitchen features modern grey granite counter tops and white kitchen cabinets. You'll find that there is plenty of storage and counter top space for you to enjoy. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range, gas cook top, and oven. One full bathroom is located downstairs along with one of the bedrooms. Upstairs you have the master bedroom, master bathroom, and one of the additional bedrooms. There is a stackable washer and dryer located in it's own area before you reach the attached 1 car garage. This home has lots of natural light in the main living room and an outdoor patio area. Assigned to top rated schools within the Capistrano Unified School District, close to shopping center, trails, approximately 4.7 miles to the Dana Point Harbor, and much more for you to explore.