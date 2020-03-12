All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

45 Avalon Cove

45 Avalon Cove · No Longer Available
Location

45 Avalon Cove, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Team Neeley for a private showing 949-436-1515. Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Palm Court condo now available for lease! One of the first things you will notice when you enter is the high vaulted ceilings in the main living room. The beautifully updated kitchen features modern grey granite counter tops and white kitchen cabinets. You'll find that there is plenty of storage and counter top space for you to enjoy. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range, gas cook top, and oven. One full bathroom is located downstairs along with one of the bedrooms. Upstairs you have the master bedroom, master bathroom, and one of the additional bedrooms. There is a stackable washer and dryer located in it's own area before you reach the attached 1 car garage. This home has lots of natural light in the main living room and an outdoor patio area. Assigned to top rated schools within the Capistrano Unified School District, close to shopping center, trails, approximately 4.7 miles to the Dana Point Harbor, and much more for you to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Avalon Cove have any available units?
45 Avalon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Avalon Cove have?
Some of 45 Avalon Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Avalon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
45 Avalon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Avalon Cove pet-friendly?
No, 45 Avalon Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 45 Avalon Cove offer parking?
Yes, 45 Avalon Cove offers parking.
Does 45 Avalon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Avalon Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Avalon Cove have a pool?
No, 45 Avalon Cove does not have a pool.
Does 45 Avalon Cove have accessible units?
No, 45 Avalon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Avalon Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Avalon Cove has units with dishwashers.
