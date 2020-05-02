All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

31711 Crystal Sands Dr

31711 Crystal Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31711 Crystal Sands Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Breathtaking View in Laguna Niguel! This luxurious single family home has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths! The home has large windows in every room, giving tons of natural lighting throughout. It includes an open floor plan living room, a cozy fireplace, and an enclosed porch area with a breathtaking view to the hills and beach! As you walk through the home, you will see the spacious dining room area along with the big kitchen which has plenty of pantry cabinets, silestone counters, a dishwasher and a built in microwave. The hallway bathroom features tile flooring, a nice tile designed shower, vanity lighting, and extra cabinets for extra storage. Both spacious bedrooms include large sliding door closets giving tons of space for clothes and storage! Master bathroom includes a beautifully renovated bathroom shower, a modern sink with vanity lights as well. Washer and dryer are included! Detached 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have any available units?
31711 Crystal Sands Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have?
Some of 31711 Crystal Sands Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31711 Crystal Sands Dr currently offering any rent specials?
31711 Crystal Sands Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31711 Crystal Sands Dr pet-friendly?
No, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr offer parking?
Yes, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr offers parking.
Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have a pool?
No, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr does not have a pool.
Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have accessible units?
No, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 31711 Crystal Sands Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31711 Crystal Sands Dr has units with dishwashers.
