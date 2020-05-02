31711 Crystal Sands Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with Breathtaking View in Laguna Niguel! This luxurious single family home has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths! The home has large windows in every room, giving tons of natural lighting throughout. It includes an open floor plan living room, a cozy fireplace, and an enclosed porch area with a breathtaking view to the hills and beach! As you walk through the home, you will see the spacious dining room area along with the big kitchen which has plenty of pantry cabinets, silestone counters, a dishwasher and a built in microwave. The hallway bathroom features tile flooring, a nice tile designed shower, vanity lighting, and extra cabinets for extra storage. Both spacious bedrooms include large sliding door closets giving tons of space for clothes and storage! Master bathroom includes a beautifully renovated bathroom shower, a modern sink with vanity lights as well. Washer and dryer are included! Detached 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets.