All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 28 Vista Niguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
28 Vista Niguel
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

28 Vista Niguel

28 Vista Niguel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

28 Vista Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
- Beautiful, bright, 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath. Two story end unit townhouse with two car attached garage & laundry hook ups! Large master suite includes deck with a hillside view. This home was newly remodeled in 2018 and includes a private patio, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, upgraded tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Air Conditioning! Enjoyable amenities including a pool, tennis courts, parks and trails. Amazing location - close access to freeways and beach cities!

(RLNE5045269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Vista Niguel have any available units?
28 Vista Niguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Vista Niguel have?
Some of 28 Vista Niguel's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Vista Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
28 Vista Niguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Vista Niguel pet-friendly?
No, 28 Vista Niguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28 Vista Niguel offer parking?
Yes, 28 Vista Niguel offers parking.
Does 28 Vista Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Vista Niguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Vista Niguel have a pool?
Yes, 28 Vista Niguel has a pool.
Does 28 Vista Niguel have accessible units?
No, 28 Vista Niguel does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Vista Niguel have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Vista Niguel does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego