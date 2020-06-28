127 Chandon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This condo is in the lovely Marina Hills area which is a highly desired coastal community. Come take a look at this amazing end unit condo. It features hard wood flooring, ceramic tile throughout. Spacious living and dining room complete with balcony off the dining room. Cozy kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and newer cabinetry. Two large bedrooms with a connecting decking for both bedrooms to enjoy.. Large closets and custom doors make the rooms look fantastic. Main full bath and the master suite has a 3/4 bathroom. Inside laundry room. Detached two car garage. HOA includes Olympic size swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ, Tennis courts, bocce ball court and beach and hiking trails within walking distance. Close to some of the finest beaches Southern California has to offer, Laguna Beach, Salt Creek, Doheny Beach, Aliso Beach and so many more. Come take a look ..