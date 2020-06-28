All apartments in Laguna Niguel
127 Chandon
127 Chandon

Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

127 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This condo is in the lovely Marina Hills area which is a highly desired coastal community. Come take a look at this amazing end unit condo. It features hard wood flooring, ceramic tile throughout. Spacious living and dining room complete with balcony off the dining room. Cozy kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and newer cabinetry. Two large bedrooms with a connecting decking for both bedrooms to enjoy.. Large closets and custom doors make the rooms look fantastic. Main full bath and the master suite has a 3/4 bathroom. Inside laundry room. Detached two car garage. HOA includes Olympic size swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ, Tennis courts, bocce ball court and beach and hiking trails within walking distance. Close to some of the finest beaches Southern California has to offer, Laguna Beach, Salt Creek, Doheny Beach, Aliso Beach and so many more. Come take a look ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Chandon have any available units?
127 Chandon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Chandon have?
Some of 127 Chandon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Chandon currently offering any rent specials?
127 Chandon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Chandon pet-friendly?
No, 127 Chandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 127 Chandon offer parking?
Yes, 127 Chandon offers parking.
Does 127 Chandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Chandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Chandon have a pool?
Yes, 127 Chandon has a pool.
Does 127 Chandon have accessible units?
No, 127 Chandon does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Chandon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Chandon has units with dishwashers.
