Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:47 PM

94 Havenwood

94 Havenwood · (714) 307-2751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94 Havenwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PREMIUM LOCATION, End-Unit with SOARING CEILINGS to greet you upon entering this LIGHT and BRIGHT home in the heart of Woodbridge featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car, direct access garage! Interior upgrades include: elegant stone floors, neutral carpet, custom paint, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace, mirrored closet doors, upgraded baseboards and MORE! Spacious kitchen with garden window and granite counters/sit up bar! Formal living room as well as separate family room! Master Suite includes walk-in closet, dual vanities and upgraded fixtures! Spacious and LUSH backyard with patio cover! Enjoy award winning Irvine schools and Woodbridge amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Havenwood have any available units?
94 Havenwood has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Havenwood have?
Some of 94 Havenwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Havenwood currently offering any rent specials?
94 Havenwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Havenwood pet-friendly?
No, 94 Havenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 94 Havenwood offer parking?
Yes, 94 Havenwood does offer parking.
Does 94 Havenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Havenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Havenwood have a pool?
No, 94 Havenwood does not have a pool.
Does 94 Havenwood have accessible units?
No, 94 Havenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Havenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Havenwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Havenwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Havenwood does not have units with air conditioning.
