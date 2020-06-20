94 Havenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PREMIUM LOCATION, End-Unit with SOARING CEILINGS to greet you upon entering this LIGHT and BRIGHT home in the heart of Woodbridge featuring three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car, direct access garage! Interior upgrades include: elegant stone floors, neutral carpet, custom paint, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace, mirrored closet doors, upgraded baseboards and MORE! Spacious kitchen with garden window and granite counters/sit up bar! Formal living room as well as separate family room! Master Suite includes walk-in closet, dual vanities and upgraded fixtures! Spacious and LUSH backyard with patio cover! Enjoy award winning Irvine schools and Woodbridge amenities!