All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 92 Quill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
92 Quill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

92 Quill

92 Quill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

92 Quill, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
BRAND NEW, Detached home waiting for you to occupy! This beautiful Marin home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a convenient downstairs suite. Open floor plan brings in plenty of light with dual pane windows. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with white shaker cabinets, state of the art Bosch stainless steel appliances, Ceaser stone counters, and is open to the enormous Great Room. Spacious Master Suite has walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub and shower. Convenient two car garage has direct access into the home. Enjoy Eastwood communities amenities such as pool, spa, play area, park and sports courts. Located near 5 freeway, Woodbury shopping center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools Eastwood Elementary & Sierra Vista Middle & Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Quill have any available units?
92 Quill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 92 Quill have?
Some of 92 Quill's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Quill currently offering any rent specials?
92 Quill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Quill pet-friendly?
No, 92 Quill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 92 Quill offer parking?
Yes, 92 Quill does offer parking.
Does 92 Quill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Quill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Quill have a pool?
Yes, 92 Quill has a pool.
Does 92 Quill have accessible units?
No, 92 Quill does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Quill have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Quill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Quill have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Quill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology