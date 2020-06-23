Amenities

BRAND NEW, Detached home waiting for you to occupy! This beautiful Marin home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a convenient downstairs suite. Open floor plan brings in plenty of light with dual pane windows. Gourmet Kitchen is fully equipped with white shaker cabinets, state of the art Bosch stainless steel appliances, Ceaser stone counters, and is open to the enormous Great Room. Spacious Master Suite has walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub and shower. Convenient two car garage has direct access into the home. Enjoy Eastwood communities amenities such as pool, spa, play area, park and sports courts. Located near 5 freeway, Woodbury shopping center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools Eastwood Elementary & Sierra Vista Middle & Northwood High.