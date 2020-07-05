All apartments in Irvine
83 Tallowood

83 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Location

83 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Modern touches in all the right places. Turnkey and move-in ready for any buyer. Located in the Highly Desirable neighborhood, Cypress Village in Irvine. Many upgrades all throughout with beautiful French Oak floors, Upgraded Kitchen Countertops and Center Kitchen Island, Pendant Lights, Modern Ceiling Light Fixtures in the bedrooms, Premium Carpet Upstairs, Upgraded Bathrooms, and the list goes on. Bedroom suites - each bedroom has its own bathroom. Relax in the Private Terrace on the Main Living area. The Master Suite is a peaceful area with all your must haves - walk-in closet, Master Bath with dual vanities and upgraded step-in shower. Walking distance to Cypress Grove Park, the Award Winning Cypress Village Elementary School, Resort-like amenities - amazing pools with large sitting areas, BBQ grills, tot lots, parks, walking trails. This community also has a Clubhouse and Sports Courts. Conveniently located close to freeways, Toll roads, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Great Park, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine/Tustin Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Tallowood have any available units?
83 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Tallowood have?
Some of 83 Tallowood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
83 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 83 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Tallowood offer parking?
No, 83 Tallowood does not offer parking.
Does 83 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Tallowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 83 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 83 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 83 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Tallowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.

