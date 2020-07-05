83 Tallowood

Amenities

Modern touches in all the right places. Turnkey and move-in ready for any buyer. Located in the Highly Desirable neighborhood, Cypress Village in Irvine. Many upgrades all throughout with beautiful French Oak floors, Upgraded Kitchen Countertops and Center Kitchen Island, Pendant Lights, Modern Ceiling Light Fixtures in the bedrooms, Premium Carpet Upstairs, Upgraded Bathrooms, and the list goes on. Bedroom suites - each bedroom has its own bathroom. Relax in the Private Terrace on the Main Living area. The Master Suite is a peaceful area with all your must haves - walk-in closet, Master Bath with dual vanities and upgraded step-in shower. Walking distance to Cypress Grove Park, the Award Winning Cypress Village Elementary School, Resort-like amenities - amazing pools with large sitting areas, BBQ grills, tot lots, parks, walking trails. This community also has a Clubhouse and Sports Courts. Conveniently located close to freeways, Toll roads, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Great Park, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine/Tustin Marketplace.