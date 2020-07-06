8141 SCHOLARSHIP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym game room parking pool hot tub media room sauna valet service

Available Nov 1 - Enjoy living in one of Orange Countys most sought after communities. This luxury high rise home offers custom rich finishes, unobstructed city light and sanctuary views, and a warm space for gracious entertaining. Custom dark hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen complete with Viking appliances, granite countertops, Snaidero European cabinetry, built in media center with floor to ceiling wine cooler, flat screen TV,and marble and granite baths. Resort quality amenities include a 5000 sf gym quality fitness center with men s and women s locker rooms complete with steam rooms, cabana lined jr. Olympic pool, lap pool, spa, outdoor bar-b-ques, club rooms complete with full catering kitchen and bar, game room, massage room, valet parking, 24 hour concierge service and door man, planned community social events. Truly a luxury lock-n-go lifestyle!