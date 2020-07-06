All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

8141 SCHOLARSHIP

8141 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

8141 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
Available Nov 1 - Enjoy living in one of Orange Countys most sought after communities. This luxury high rise home offers custom rich finishes, unobstructed city light and sanctuary views, and a warm space for gracious entertaining. Custom dark hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen complete with Viking appliances, granite countertops, Snaidero European cabinetry, built in media center with floor to ceiling wine cooler, flat screen TV,and marble and granite baths. Resort quality amenities include a 5000 sf gym quality fitness center with men s and women s locker rooms complete with steam rooms, cabana lined jr. Olympic pool, lap pool, spa, outdoor bar-b-ques, club rooms complete with full catering kitchen and bar, game room, massage room, valet parking, 24 hour concierge service and door man, planned community social events. Truly a luxury lock-n-go lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have any available units?
8141 SCHOLARSHIP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have?
Some of 8141 SCHOLARSHIP's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 SCHOLARSHIP currently offering any rent specials?
8141 SCHOLARSHIP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 SCHOLARSHIP pet-friendly?
No, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP offer parking?
Yes, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP offers parking.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have a pool?
Yes, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP has a pool.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have accessible units?
Yes, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP has accessible units.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 SCHOLARSHIP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8141 SCHOLARSHIP does not have units with air conditioning.

