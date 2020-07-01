8 Hartford

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome Near Irvine High School - This lovely townhouse style home is conveniently located adjacent to Irvine High School. Great home environment with HOA community park, pool and spa. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with a walk in closet, has laminate floors downstairs, eating area kitchen, private spacious backyard patio, separate laundry room, view of greenbelt. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator. Tenant to carry renters insurance. One car covered carport. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit, downstairs. Please call Alex or Travis to schedule a tour: 949-887-2780 or 949-887-6282.



(RLNE5762633)