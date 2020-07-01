All apartments in Irvine
8 Hartford
8 Hartford

8 Hartford · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

8 Hartford, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome Near Irvine High School - This lovely townhouse style home is conveniently located adjacent to Irvine High School. Great home environment with HOA community park, pool and spa. There are two large bedrooms upstairs with a walk in closet, has laminate floors downstairs, eating area kitchen, private spacious backyard patio, separate laundry room, view of greenbelt. Tenant to bring their own refrigerator. Tenant to carry renters insurance. One car covered carport. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit, downstairs. Please call Alex or Travis to schedule a tour: 949-887-2780 or 949-887-6282.

(RLNE5762633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Hartford have any available units?
8 Hartford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Hartford have?
Some of 8 Hartford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Hartford currently offering any rent specials?
8 Hartford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Hartford pet-friendly?
No, 8 Hartford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Hartford offer parking?
Yes, 8 Hartford offers parking.
Does 8 Hartford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Hartford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Hartford have a pool?
Yes, 8 Hartford has a pool.
Does 8 Hartford have accessible units?
No, 8 Hartford does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Hartford have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Hartford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Hartford have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Hartford does not have units with air conditioning.

