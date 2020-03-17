All apartments in Irvine
73 Oxford

73 Oxford · No Longer Available
Location

73 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Just fully remodeled 2 Bed and 2.5 Bath condo in the beautiful landscaping Columbia Square of University Town Center. Almost everything is new: brand new kitchen, brand new showers,. brand new cabinets with brand new quartz counter tops. New paints, new floor, new recess lights throughout. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each has own full bathroom. A separate guest powder bathroom is located downstairs. Large living room with fireplace & adjacent dining area door out to private patio. Across from UC Irvine Campus;Walking distance to University High School; Close to Turtle Rock Elementary school. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport. HOA recreational amenities include: pools, play grounds, parks, tennis, and sand volleyball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Oxford have any available units?
73 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Oxford have?
Some of 73 Oxford's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
73 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 73 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Oxford offer parking?
No, 73 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 73 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Oxford have a pool?
Yes, 73 Oxford has a pool.
Does 73 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 73 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Oxford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
