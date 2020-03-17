Amenities

Just fully remodeled 2 Bed and 2.5 Bath condo in the beautiful landscaping Columbia Square of University Town Center. Almost everything is new: brand new kitchen, brand new showers,. brand new cabinets with brand new quartz counter tops. New paints, new floor, new recess lights throughout. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each has own full bathroom. A separate guest powder bathroom is located downstairs. Large living room with fireplace & adjacent dining area door out to private patio. Across from UC Irvine Campus;Walking distance to University High School; Close to Turtle Rock Elementary school. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of an urban lifestyle with nearby entertainment, restaurants, theater, gym, shopping, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport. HOA recreational amenities include: pools, play grounds, parks, tennis, and sand volleyball courts.