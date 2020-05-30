723 Beacon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage media room new construction

Best price in Great Park!! The house is light and bright with an open floor plan. Brand new house in Irvine Great Park Community, never been lived in. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an attached 2-car garage. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for older parents or guests. The kitchen is open to the family room. There is ample storage and cabinet space and the center island is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and has a beautiful park view from the balcony. The other rooms are good-sized with great lighting. The laundry room is located on the second floor. There’s tons of lining and storage space. Award winning Irvine Unified schools - brand new beacon park school. It's only minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. Residence at the Great Park community has access to all parks, playgrounds, pools, and bike trails throughout the neighborhood. First-Class luxurious shopping and dining are just miles away at the Irvine Spectrum. Nearby shopping center at The Market Place, offers lots of specialty stores and a movie theater. You and your family will enjoy living here! **Landlord will supply the washer, dryer and fridge! Contact Becky at 949-350-3995 for showings.:)