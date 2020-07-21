63 Streamwood

Amenities

REMODELED - Stunning, significantly upgraded 1st floor condo at The Lakes in Northwood! Finest upgrades, designer touches, bright and open throughout!. Highly upgraded with wide-plank laminate flooring, appliances including AC/heater unit, new cabinets, new windows and sliding door, quartz countertops in kitchen, includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, fresh and maintenance free landscaped backyard, perfect for a small patio table and chairs and BBQ..... the list goes on! Desirable open floor plan and ideal location. Centrally located in the Heart of Irvine, with amazing curb appeal as you walk through the streams that lead to the foot door. Walking distance to Zion Market and shopping plaza for all your shopping needs. This property will not last long, send your tenants today! WATER and TRASH Included in rent, one reserved Carport parking included in rent.