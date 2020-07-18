All apartments in Irvine
61 Sconset Lane

61 Sconset Lane · (714) 620-9904
Location

61 Sconset Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Northwood Pointe presents, 61 Sconset with beautiful touches throughout the home. This is a 3 bedroom plus a loft with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage w/full driveway. Well thought out floorplan for ease of living. Well appointed living room with a fireplace. Nicely renovated kitchen with designer counter tops and backsplash. Adjacent dining area with sky high ceilings gives the space an open feel. Window Seating niche is a perfect spot to relax too. No carpet in the house. Master suite is space and lots of windows. Master bath is well equipped with a soaking tub, separate shower and 2 separate sinks. Enjoy some tile flooring on main level and good looking wood floors on 2nd floor. Abundant storage space in the home with cabinets, including upstairs. Good size back patio to enjoy fresh air and dining outdoors. Walking distance to award-winning Canyon View Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Nice HOA amenities includes pool and tot lots. Northwood Pointe offers residents easy access to trails, golf, fwy's, toll roads and tons of nearby parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Sconset Lane have any available units?
61 Sconset Lane has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Sconset Lane have?
Some of 61 Sconset Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Sconset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
61 Sconset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Sconset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 61 Sconset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Sconset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 61 Sconset Lane offers parking.
Does 61 Sconset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Sconset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Sconset Lane have a pool?
Yes, 61 Sconset Lane has a pool.
Does 61 Sconset Lane have accessible units?
No, 61 Sconset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Sconset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Sconset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Sconset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Sconset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
