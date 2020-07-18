61 Sconset Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Northwood Pointe presents, 61 Sconset with beautiful touches throughout the home. This is a 3 bedroom plus a loft with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage w/full driveway. Well thought out floorplan for ease of living. Well appointed living room with a fireplace. Nicely renovated kitchen with designer counter tops and backsplash. Adjacent dining area with sky high ceilings gives the space an open feel. Window Seating niche is a perfect spot to relax too. No carpet in the house. Master suite is space and lots of windows. Master bath is well equipped with a soaking tub, separate shower and 2 separate sinks. Enjoy some tile flooring on main level and good looking wood floors on 2nd floor. Abundant storage space in the home with cabinets, including upstairs. Good size back patio to enjoy fresh air and dining outdoors. Walking distance to award-winning Canyon View Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Nice HOA amenities includes pool and tot lots. Northwood Pointe offers residents easy access to trails, golf, fwy's, toll roads and tons of nearby parks.