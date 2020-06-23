All apartments in Irvine
58 Overbrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

58 Overbrook

58 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

58 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly upgraded with marble floor, hardwood floor, crown molding, stainless appliances, in the most desirable community of Stone Gate community, this 1 bedroom ( could be 2 bedroom ) and 1.5 bathroom is located in the first floor at end of the quiet street. Walking distance to Stone Gate Elementary School. Just a few minuets drive to the famous Woodberry Town Center with all your shopping needs. with 10 minuets drive you will reach to all kinds of restaurants for almost any kinds foods you are craving for. This property would not last long in market, please contact listing agent David Ren at 949-295-7259

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Overbrook have any available units?
58 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 58 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
58 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 58 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Overbrook offer parking?
No, 58 Overbrook does not offer parking.
Does 58 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 58 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 58 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 58 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
