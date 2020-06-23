58 Overbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Highly upgraded with marble floor, hardwood floor, crown molding, stainless appliances, in the most desirable community of Stone Gate community, this 1 bedroom ( could be 2 bedroom ) and 1.5 bathroom is located in the first floor at end of the quiet street. Walking distance to Stone Gate Elementary School. Just a few minuets drive to the famous Woodberry Town Center with all your shopping needs. with 10 minuets drive you will reach to all kinds of restaurants for almost any kinds foods you are craving for. This property would not last long in market, please contact listing agent David Ren at 949-295-7259