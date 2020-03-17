Amenities

on-site laundry gym pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Central Park West boasts some of the best amenities and location’s in Irvine. Located in the heart of Irvine’s industrial zone, near John Wayne Airport, Central Park West is minutes from some of Southern California’s best beaches, world class dining, shopping and entertainment. The common area’s feature approximately a 2.2-acre community centerpiece with an 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle. A state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio. Rockefeller park includes luscious landscaping and greenery and picnic area offer residents a walk able, urban village connecting to the village parks. A resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, children's wading pool, and two outdoor spas barbecue pavilion, and much more. 543 Rockefeller is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom quintessentially a contemporary, urban town home with soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, laundry room, a loft and sundeck.