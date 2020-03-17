All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 28 2020

543 Rockefeller

543 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Location

543 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Central Park West boasts some of the best amenities and location’s in Irvine. Located in the heart of Irvine’s industrial zone, near John Wayne Airport, Central Park West is minutes from some of Southern California’s best beaches, world class dining, shopping and entertainment. The common area’s feature approximately a 2.2-acre community centerpiece with an 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle. A state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio. Rockefeller park includes luscious landscaping and greenery and picnic area offer residents a walk able, urban village connecting to the village parks. A resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, children's wading pool, and two outdoor spas barbecue pavilion, and much more. 543 Rockefeller is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom quintessentially a contemporary, urban town home with soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, laundry room, a loft and sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Rockefeller have any available units?
543 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 543 Rockefeller have?
Some of 543 Rockefeller's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
543 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 543 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 543 Rockefeller offer parking?
No, 543 Rockefeller does not offer parking.
Does 543 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 543 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 543 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 543 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Rockefeller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
