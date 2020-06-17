Amenities

University Town Center Condo for Lease. Walking distance to UCI, award winning high school, shops, theater, gym, restaurants and more. Next to Columbia Park. HOA amenities include 2 association pools, beautifully-maintained playground, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, soccer field and picnic areas. 2 spacious upstairs master bedrooms with in suite bathrooms and large mirrored closets. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new tub and new fixtures. Full-size washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove included. Hardwood flooring downstairs with half bathroom for guests and large enclosed storage room. Lots of closet spaces! Large living room with gas fireplace & adjacent dining area with sliding glass door that leads to a private enclosed patio. 2 reserved carport parking spaces includes 2 large storage units. Plenty of guest parking available.