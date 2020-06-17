All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 53 Exeter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
53 Exeter
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

53 Exeter

53 Exeter · (951) 377-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

53 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
University Town Center Condo for Lease. Walking distance to UCI, award winning high school, shops, theater, gym, restaurants and more. Next to Columbia Park. HOA amenities include 2 association pools, beautifully-maintained playground, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, soccer field and picnic areas. 2 spacious upstairs master bedrooms with in suite bathrooms and large mirrored closets. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new tub and new fixtures. Full-size washer and dryer, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove included. Hardwood flooring downstairs with half bathroom for guests and large enclosed storage room. Lots of closet spaces! Large living room with gas fireplace & adjacent dining area with sliding glass door that leads to a private enclosed patio. 2 reserved carport parking spaces includes 2 large storage units. Plenty of guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Exeter have any available units?
53 Exeter has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Exeter have?
Some of 53 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
53 Exeter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 53 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 53 Exeter does offer parking.
Does 53 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 53 Exeter has a pool.
Does 53 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 53 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 53 Exeter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity