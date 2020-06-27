5 Crivelli Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

WOW!! Awesome Irvine condo for lease! 3 Spacious Bedrooms upstairs...Huge downstairs Bonus Room/4th Bedroom with separate entrance ideal for Home Office. Highly upgraded bathrooms w/ travertine above counter sinks & counters...Romantic Master w/Cozy Fireplace, totally remodeled bathroom, dressing area & walk-in closet...Family Room with Fireplace…Separate Dining Room…Gourmet kitchen w/ European cabinets & breakfast bar overlooks open family Room and Balcony..10 FT. Ceilings…Wood Floors in Living and Dining Rooms...Newer Plush carpets...Newer paint with designer colors interior & exterior...Newer light fixtures Plantation Shutters...indoor Laundry Room...A/C ...Newer stone floors in bathrooms..2 Fireplaces! 3 Skylights! 2 Car attached garage. Enjoy Old World European charm in Gated Community Corte Bella W/Court yard fountains, Italian statues, Pool, SPA, Parks, Tennis, Play grounds of Westpark & award winning schools.