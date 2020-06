Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven Property Amenities parking garage

Great location to highway 405, supermarket, restaurants, Uni High School, UCI and John Wayne Airport. A gorgeous community right next to the Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course. Open floor plan with high Cathedral ceiling attracts lights during most day time. One bonus room on downstairs can be converted into 3rd bedroom or office. Water and trash fees included in HOA fees which paid by landlord.