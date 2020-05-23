All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 26 2020

3314 Watermarke Place

Location

3314 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Greenbelt view from this highly upgraded Astor Court model located on the third floor within the extraordinary community of Watermarke. Home includes custom granite counter tops with walnut cabinetry in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and upgraded carpeting in living room and bedroom and crown molding throughout. Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom is across the hall. The bright and light airy living room has access to the balcony. Laundry area is located in a separate closet. Enjoy peaceful afternoons on a tiled patio overlooking the lush greenbelt. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as, concierge service, 24 hour fitness center, Movie Theater, business center, 3 pools (one junior Olympic heated year-round), 4 spas and tennis courts an indoor basketball court. All the walls in the unit have just painted, new doors and carpet were installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3314 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3314 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3314 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3314 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3314 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
Yes, 3314 Watermarke Place has accessible units.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

