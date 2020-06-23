32 Fairside

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Single level, private end unit location in Woodbridge with 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Laminate wood grain flooring throughout the home. Living room features beautiful fireplace, mini blinds and bay window with seating. Kitchen and dining room overlook the large patio in backyard with grassy area. Fresh two-tone paint. Inside laundry area in hallway. Central air conditioning has programmable thermostat with remote access. Gas range, dual stainless steel sink, microwave, refrigerator, recessed and pendant lighting in the kitchen. Master bedroom has customized closet with shelving, low voltage recessed lighting plus ceiling fan, vast cupboard space. Recently remodeled master bathroom enhance with huge walk-in shower with seat and Travertine tile flooring. Bedroom 2 has a ceiling fan. Bedroom 3 has mirrored closet doors. Separate storage room in the backyard. The two carports are located directly behind the home. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities including 2 lakes, boating, pools, spas, tennis courts, parks and more ...