Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

32 Fairside

32 Fairside · No Longer Available
Location

32 Fairside, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Single level, private end unit location in Woodbridge with 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Laminate wood grain flooring throughout the home. Living room features beautiful fireplace, mini blinds and bay window with seating. Kitchen and dining room overlook the large patio in backyard with grassy area. Fresh two-tone paint. Inside laundry area in hallway. Central air conditioning has programmable thermostat with remote access. Gas range, dual stainless steel sink, microwave, refrigerator, recessed and pendant lighting in the kitchen. Master bedroom has customized closet with shelving, low voltage recessed lighting plus ceiling fan, vast cupboard space. Recently remodeled master bathroom enhance with huge walk-in shower with seat and Travertine tile flooring. Bedroom 2 has a ceiling fan. Bedroom 3 has mirrored closet doors. Separate storage room in the backyard. The two carports are located directly behind the home. Enjoy all Woodbridge amenities including 2 lakes, boating, pools, spas, tennis courts, parks and more ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Fairside have any available units?
32 Fairside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Fairside have?
Some of 32 Fairside's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Fairside currently offering any rent specials?
32 Fairside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Fairside pet-friendly?
No, 32 Fairside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Fairside offer parking?
Yes, 32 Fairside offers parking.
Does 32 Fairside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Fairside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Fairside have a pool?
Yes, 32 Fairside has a pool.
Does 32 Fairside have accessible units?
No, 32 Fairside does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Fairside have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Fairside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Fairside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Fairside has units with air conditioning.
