Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fire pit

Gorgeous light & bright corner lot home in Northwood featuring; 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 1 bedroom & 1 full bathroom down, 2 car direct access garage, 2 story. The house is freshly painted and newer windows and sliding doors. Entertaining back yard has pool, Spa and firepit surrounded by trees. Sunny Kitchen has granite counter tops, many pantry cabinets & tile floor. Spacious living room is with natural light, newer carpet, fireplace and high ceiling. Large dining area open to kitchen with Chandelier and tile floor. Large/Separate family room has recessed lighting and opens to back yard. House has central A/C and heat. Lease price includes Pool maintenance and Gardner.