Irvine, CA
31 Carson
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

31 Carson

31 Carson · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

31 Carson, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous light & bright corner lot home in Northwood featuring; 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 1 bedroom & 1 full bathroom down, 2 car direct access garage, 2 story. The house is freshly painted and newer windows and sliding doors. Entertaining back yard has pool, Spa and firepit surrounded by trees. Sunny Kitchen has granite counter tops, many pantry cabinets & tile floor. Spacious living room is with natural light, newer carpet, fireplace and high ceiling. Large dining area open to kitchen with Chandelier and tile floor. Large/Separate family room has recessed lighting and opens to back yard. House has central A/C and heat. Lease price includes Pool maintenance and Gardner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Carson have any available units?
31 Carson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Carson have?
Some of 31 Carson's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Carson currently offering any rent specials?
31 Carson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Carson pet-friendly?
No, 31 Carson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Carson offer parking?
Yes, 31 Carson offers parking.
Does 31 Carson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Carson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Carson have a pool?
Yes, 31 Carson has a pool.
Does 31 Carson have accessible units?
No, 31 Carson does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Carson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Carson has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Carson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Carson has units with air conditioning.
