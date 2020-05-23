All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
3 Flora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Flora

3 Flora Spgs · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3 Flora Spgs, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Flora have any available units?
3 Flora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 3 Flora currently offering any rent specials?
3 Flora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Flora pet-friendly?
No, 3 Flora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Flora offer parking?
No, 3 Flora does not offer parking.
Does 3 Flora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Flora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Flora have a pool?
No, 3 Flora does not have a pool.
Does 3 Flora have accessible units?
No, 3 Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Flora have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Flora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Flora have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Flora does not have units with air conditioning.
