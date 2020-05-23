Rent Calculator
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 Flora.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 Flora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Flora
3 Flora Spgs
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3 Flora Spgs, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Flora have any available units?
3 Flora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 3 Flora currently offering any rent specials?
3 Flora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Flora pet-friendly?
No, 3 Flora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 3 Flora offer parking?
No, 3 Flora does not offer parking.
Does 3 Flora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Flora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Flora have a pool?
No, 3 Flora does not have a pool.
Does 3 Flora have accessible units?
No, 3 Flora does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Flora have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Flora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Flora have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Flora does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
