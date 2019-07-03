3 California

Amenities

#202 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom



This charming 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom is conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco. Everything including Starbucks, restaurants, San Francisco Downtown, and hospital or more are just along the street.



Public transportation is a block away and bike lanes lead you on an easy flat ride to both the Presidio and Golden Gate Park. Access to Downtown, Marin County and SF Airport could not be easier.



California St at Laurel St



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD



Laurel Heights/Presidio



Laurel Heights/Presidio is a small, affluent neighborhood located between the Presidio and the Laurel Heights neighborhood. There are shopping districts on Sacramento Street and on California Street in the neighborhood.



Features and Amenities



Microwave

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

CD / DVD

Washer / Dryer: in building (coin operated)

Stove



