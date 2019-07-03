All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3 California.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3 California
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 California

3 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 California Avenue, Irvine, CA 92617
University of California-Irvine

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
#202 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom is conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco. Everything including Starbucks, restaurants, San Francisco Downtown, and hospital or more are just along the street.

Public transportation is a block away and bike lanes lead you on an easy flat ride to both the Presidio and Golden Gate Park. Access to Downtown, Marin County and SF Airport could not be easier.

California St at Laurel St

ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Laurel Heights/Presidio

Laurel Heights/Presidio is a small, affluent neighborhood located between the Presidio and the Laurel Heights neighborhood. There are shopping districts on Sacramento Street and on California Street in the neighborhood.

Features and Amenities

Microwave
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
CD / DVD
Washer / Dryer: in building (coin operated)
Stove

For more information please visit or contact us via e-mail and request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 California have any available units?
3 California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 California have?
Some of 3 California's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 California currently offering any rent specials?
3 California isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 California pet-friendly?
No, 3 California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 California offer parking?
No, 3 California does not offer parking.
Does 3 California have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 California offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 California have a pool?
No, 3 California does not have a pool.
Does 3 California have accessible units?
No, 3 California does not have accessible units.
Does 3 California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 California has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 California have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 California does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology