280 Borrego

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Formal model home by William Lyon @ primary corner lot in the Agave Tract. The Orachard View Community Park and pool is just in front of this beautiful view home featuring spacious 3-bed/3-bath open floor plan with one downstairs bedroom/walk-in-shower. Two upstairs rooms with park view/mountain view. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & mirror door. All three bathrooms w/highly upgraded features including Pental Quartz counter top, mosaic stone backsplash & custom mirror. Plantation shutters, beautiful window shades, canned lights throughout. Kitchen boasts huge center open island designed for many seatings. Full backsplash, upgraded granite counter tops, Ivory kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and open to the family and living rooms. Inside washer and dryer area and two car attached garages with upgradced epoxy coating floor/tankless water heater. The good size front patio is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the outside. Ample parking area nearby. Resort-style HOA amenities including Springs has 4-pools, clubhouse, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts & walking trails..... etc. 6-min walking to Portola Springs Elemnentary School. 5-min drive to Woodbury Towncenter. 5-min to the Great Park. Easy access to Toll 133 & 241. 10-min to Irvine Spectrum. 10-min to Fwy 405 & 5.