Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

280 Borrego

280 Borrego · No Longer Available
Location

280 Borrego, Irvine, CA 92620
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Formal model home by William Lyon @ primary corner lot in the Agave Tract. The Orachard View Community Park and pool is just in front of this beautiful view home featuring spacious 3-bed/3-bath open floor plan with one downstairs bedroom/walk-in-shower. Two upstairs rooms with park view/mountain view. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet & mirror door. All three bathrooms w/highly upgraded features including Pental Quartz counter top, mosaic stone backsplash & custom mirror. Plantation shutters, beautiful window shades, canned lights throughout. Kitchen boasts huge center open island designed for many seatings. Full backsplash, upgraded granite counter tops, Ivory kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and open to the family and living rooms. Inside washer and dryer area and two car attached garages with upgradced epoxy coating floor/tankless water heater. The good size front patio is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the outside. Ample parking area nearby. Resort-style HOA amenities including Springs has 4-pools, clubhouse, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts & walking trails..... etc. 6-min walking to Portola Springs Elemnentary School. 5-min drive to Woodbury Towncenter. 5-min to the Great Park. Easy access to Toll 133 & 241. 10-min to Irvine Spectrum. 10-min to Fwy 405 & 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Borrego have any available units?
280 Borrego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 280 Borrego have?
Some of 280 Borrego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Borrego currently offering any rent specials?
280 Borrego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Borrego pet-friendly?
No, 280 Borrego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 280 Borrego offer parking?
Yes, 280 Borrego offers parking.
Does 280 Borrego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Borrego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Borrego have a pool?
Yes, 280 Borrego has a pool.
Does 280 Borrego have accessible units?
No, 280 Borrego does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Borrego have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Borrego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Borrego have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Borrego does not have units with air conditioning.
