261 Radial

Welcome to an exceptional home in the Beacon Park community of Great Park. The home features a Contemporary design with comfortable living spaces and an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen features an oversized center island which open to the expansive living room. Accessed from the living room is the private and charming patio space. A powder room downstairs is in a convenient location but also allows privacy for you and your guests. Upstairs are 3 appropriately sized bedroom. The master bedroom is located at the end of the hall and features an abundance of space and features an enormous walk-in closet and a spa-like bathing suite. The master bathroom features a dual sink vanity and a huge walk-in shower. Just off the master bedroom is a private balcony. The additional two upstairs bedrooms are generously sized and are both in close proximity to the full hallway bathroom. A convenient feature of the home is the upstairs laundry room with a sink. The 2 car garage is spacious and features direct interior access as well as access to the side yard.