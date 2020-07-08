All apartments in Irvine
261 Radial
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

261 Radial

261 Radial · No Longer Available
Location

261 Radial, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to an exceptional home in the Beacon Park community of Great Park. The home features a Contemporary design with comfortable living spaces and an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen features an oversized center island which open to the expansive living room. Accessed from the living room is the private and charming patio space. A powder room downstairs is in a convenient location but also allows privacy for you and your guests. Upstairs are 3 appropriately sized bedroom. The master bedroom is located at the end of the hall and features an abundance of space and features an enormous walk-in closet and a spa-like bathing suite. The master bathroom features a dual sink vanity and a huge walk-in shower. Just off the master bedroom is a private balcony. The additional two upstairs bedrooms are generously sized and are both in close proximity to the full hallway bathroom. A convenient feature of the home is the upstairs laundry room with a sink. The 2 car garage is spacious and features direct interior access as well as access to the side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Radial have any available units?
261 Radial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 261 Radial have?
Some of 261 Radial's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Radial currently offering any rent specials?
261 Radial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Radial pet-friendly?
No, 261 Radial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 261 Radial offer parking?
Yes, 261 Radial offers parking.
Does 261 Radial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Radial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Radial have a pool?
No, 261 Radial does not have a pool.
Does 261 Radial have accessible units?
No, 261 Radial does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Radial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Radial has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Radial have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Radial does not have units with air conditioning.

