26 Segura

Location

26 Segura, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Golf Course View Location. Beautiful large 2 bedroom 2 bath single level with 2 car garage. Living room with fireplace, patio, dining room with vaulted ceiling and separate eating area in kitchen. Enclosed patio with access through sliding glass door from living room. Washer & dryer, and refrigerator included (without warranty). End unit in Rancho San Joaquin Villas. Amenities includes pool, spa, and palyground. Close to everything? UCI, regional park, shops, restaurants, and more. Small Pet OK, w/ security deposit. Yes its a nice location beside the golf course. Available 07/08/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Segura have any available units?
26 Segura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 26 Segura have?
Some of 26 Segura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Segura currently offering any rent specials?
26 Segura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Segura pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Segura is pet friendly.
Does 26 Segura offer parking?
Yes, 26 Segura offers parking.
Does 26 Segura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Segura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Segura have a pool?
Yes, 26 Segura has a pool.
Does 26 Segura have accessible units?
No, 26 Segura does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Segura have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Segura does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Segura have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Segura does not have units with air conditioning.
