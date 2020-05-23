Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Golf Course View Location. Beautiful large 2 bedroom 2 bath single level with 2 car garage. Living room with fireplace, patio, dining room with vaulted ceiling and separate eating area in kitchen. Enclosed patio with access through sliding glass door from living room. Washer & dryer, and refrigerator included (without warranty). End unit in Rancho San Joaquin Villas. Amenities includes pool, spa, and palyground. Close to everything? UCI, regional park, shops, restaurants, and more. Small Pet OK, w/ security deposit. Yes its a nice location beside the golf course. Available 07/08/2019.