Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool. Also shopping mall called University Park Center is near. It's easy to get on 405 Freeway. For hygiene purposes, a house will shown only with photos. Necessary items are fico score, statement or 2 month payment from job and Residential lease or month to month agreement. Ask your realtor to have it ready for you.