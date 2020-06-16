2255 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning Westcliff model home with panoramic view of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve, Pool & Spa! Very desirable location offering one of the best views in the Watermarke community. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car parking space home includes hardwood flooring at entrance and kitchen, plush carpet in bedrooms and living room, custom drapes, custom paint, crown molding and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Oversized kitchen with custom cabinetry and white GE appliances. Soothing breeze from the private patio opening onto expansive view, perfect for entertaining. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, fitness center, movie viewing room, pools, spas, basketball and tennis courts. Parking space #99, 187 and 484.