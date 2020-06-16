All apartments in Irvine
2255 Watermarke Place
2255 Watermarke Place

2255 Watermarke Pl · (949) 466-7889
Location

2255 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning Westcliff model home with panoramic view of the San Joaquin Nature Preserve, Pool & Spa! Very desirable location offering one of the best views in the Watermarke community. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car parking space home includes hardwood flooring at entrance and kitchen, plush carpet in bedrooms and living room, custom drapes, custom paint, crown molding and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Oversized kitchen with custom cabinetry and white GE appliances. Soothing breeze from the private patio opening onto expansive view, perfect for entertaining. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, fitness center, movie viewing room, pools, spas, basketball and tennis courts. Parking space #99, 187 and 484.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2255 Watermarke Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2255 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2255 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Watermarke Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Watermarke Place does offer parking.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2255 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2255 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
