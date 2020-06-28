All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

22 Ericson Aisle

22 Ericson Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

22 Ericson Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to the Beautiful and Immaculate 3 Bed and 2 Bath End unit Condo with open floor plan. High vaulted ceiling provides lots of natural light and will brighten the moods. Gorgeous rich wood cabinetry with granite counters, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and sink. Cozy separate breakfast nook with access to outdoor deck will surely delight the morning senses. Master bedroom suite with high ceiling and adjoining deck off the bedroom has a comforting tree top view. Separate his and her closets with sliding mirror doors provides plenty of storage space. Enjoy the convenience of separate sinks with luxurious granite counter, separate toilet room and beautiful tile flooring. Two good size bedrooms will share a full bathroom, also with granite counter and tile flooring. Separate laundry room installed with washer and dryer. This is the ultimate single level living on second floor with front door entry from ground level. One car garage is attached and 2nd car garage is detached. This highly sought after area of Northwood Villas is minutes away from Irvine Award winning school, shopping centers, parks, and restaurants. Enjoy what Irvine has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Ericson Aisle have any available units?
22 Ericson Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Ericson Aisle have?
Some of 22 Ericson Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Ericson Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Ericson Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Ericson Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 22 Ericson Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 22 Ericson Aisle offers parking.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Ericson Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle have a pool?
No, 22 Ericson Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle have accessible units?
No, 22 Ericson Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Ericson Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Ericson Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Ericson Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
