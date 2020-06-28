22 Ericson Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to the Beautiful and Immaculate 3 Bed and 2 Bath End unit Condo with open floor plan. High vaulted ceiling provides lots of natural light and will brighten the moods. Gorgeous rich wood cabinetry with granite counters, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and sink. Cozy separate breakfast nook with access to outdoor deck will surely delight the morning senses. Master bedroom suite with high ceiling and adjoining deck off the bedroom has a comforting tree top view. Separate his and her closets with sliding mirror doors provides plenty of storage space. Enjoy the convenience of separate sinks with luxurious granite counter, separate toilet room and beautiful tile flooring. Two good size bedrooms will share a full bathroom, also with granite counter and tile flooring. Separate laundry room installed with washer and dryer. This is the ultimate single level living on second floor with front door entry from ground level. One car garage is attached and 2nd car garage is detached. This highly sought after area of Northwood Villas is minutes away from Irvine Award winning school, shopping centers, parks, and restaurants. Enjoy what Irvine has to offer!