Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

216 Paramount

216 Paramount · No Longer Available
Location

216 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Spacious Three-Story 3BD/3.5BR, in The Great Park Neighborhood Irvine - Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan brand new Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, home automation, a deck off the great room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room and much more.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hc9N9Cut385&help=1

(RLNE3583846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Paramount have any available units?
216 Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 216 Paramount have?
Some of 216 Paramount's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
216 Paramount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Paramount pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Paramount is pet friendly.
Does 216 Paramount offer parking?
No, 216 Paramount does not offer parking.
Does 216 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Paramount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Paramount have a pool?
No, 216 Paramount does not have a pool.
Does 216 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 216 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Paramount does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.
