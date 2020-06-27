21 Orangetip

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of Irvine. This home comes fully furnished with beautiful furniture and art work on the walls. You will love the cul de sac location of this home with no neighbors in the front. The gourmet kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. The living and family rooms are cozy with comfortable couches that provide ample seating. The staircase is very artistic with wrought iron balusters that add charm to this home. Upstairs are four bedrooms each fully furnished with beds, nightstands and dressers. Master bedroom is huge with attached en suite and a huge walk in closet. There is a separate den upstairs and a study downstairs that can be used as a play area for kids as well.The backyard is very private and perfect for entertaining or just to relax with your family.

Conveniently located near shopping, schools, library and parks...this is the home for you!