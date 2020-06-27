All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Orangetip.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Orangetip
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

21 Orangetip

21 Orangetip · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Orangetip, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of Irvine. This home comes fully furnished with beautiful furniture and art work on the walls. You will love the cul de sac location of this home with no neighbors in the front. The gourmet kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets. The living and family rooms are cozy with comfortable couches that provide ample seating. The staircase is very artistic with wrought iron balusters that add charm to this home. Upstairs are four bedrooms each fully furnished with beds, nightstands and dressers. Master bedroom is huge with attached en suite and a huge walk in closet. There is a separate den upstairs and a study downstairs that can be used as a play area for kids as well.The backyard is very private and perfect for entertaining or just to relax with your family.
Conveniently located near shopping, schools, library and parks...this is the home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Orangetip have any available units?
21 Orangetip doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Orangetip have?
Some of 21 Orangetip's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Orangetip currently offering any rent specials?
21 Orangetip is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Orangetip pet-friendly?
No, 21 Orangetip is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Orangetip offer parking?
No, 21 Orangetip does not offer parking.
Does 21 Orangetip have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Orangetip does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Orangetip have a pool?
No, 21 Orangetip does not have a pool.
Does 21 Orangetip have accessible units?
No, 21 Orangetip does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Orangetip have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Orangetip does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Orangetip have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Orangetip does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology