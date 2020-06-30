204 Lonetree

Amenities

This rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo with a large floor plan is situated in a serene and tranquil location in the Whispering Glen enclave in prestigious Turtle Ridge. Enjoy privacy from the extra large balcony and most rooms in this view property. The open floor plan features well placed windows providing lots of natural light into the large great room with a separate dining area all on the same level, including the laundry room. The kitchen features modern counter tops and back splash, rich wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has dual basins with a shower and soaking tub with a walk-in closet. The attached 2 car garage has direct access from an off-street driveway.

The building is next to a resort quality pool/spa and BBQ area. Located near to Newport Coast/Crystal Cove, Newport Beach/Fashion Island, UCI and Mariners Church. Will consider a multi-year lease. GE Refrigerator PLUS Samsung Washer/Dryer included.