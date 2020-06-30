All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

204 Lonetree

204 Lonetree · No Longer Available
Location

204 Lonetree, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo with a large floor plan is situated in a serene and tranquil location in the Whispering Glen enclave in prestigious Turtle Ridge. Enjoy privacy from the extra large balcony and most rooms in this view property. The open floor plan features well placed windows providing lots of natural light into the large great room with a separate dining area all on the same level, including the laundry room. The kitchen features modern counter tops and back splash, rich wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has dual basins with a shower and soaking tub with a walk-in closet. The attached 2 car garage has direct access from an off-street driveway.
The building is next to a resort quality pool/spa and BBQ area. Located near to Newport Coast/Crystal Cove, Newport Beach/Fashion Island, UCI and Mariners Church. Will consider a multi-year lease. GE Refrigerator PLUS Samsung Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Lonetree have any available units?
204 Lonetree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 204 Lonetree have?
Some of 204 Lonetree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Lonetree currently offering any rent specials?
204 Lonetree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Lonetree pet-friendly?
No, 204 Lonetree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 204 Lonetree offer parking?
Yes, 204 Lonetree offers parking.
Does 204 Lonetree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Lonetree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Lonetree have a pool?
Yes, 204 Lonetree has a pool.
Does 204 Lonetree have accessible units?
No, 204 Lonetree does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Lonetree have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Lonetree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Lonetree have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Lonetree does not have units with air conditioning.

