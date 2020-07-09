170 Garden Gate Lane

Amenities

DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GLENNEYRE LANES COMMUNITY OF NORTHWOOD! This is the home with the white picket fence you've been dreaming of. Will notice the generous sized outdoor patio enclosed space, that is low maintenance and perfect for entertaining family and friends. The first level is an open floor plan, which allows you to see everything that is going on from either the kitchen, living or dining area. The living room offers high ceilings, wood flooring, ceiling fan, a fireplace to cozy up to and multiple patio glass doors that invite plenty of natural light inside. The kitchen includes tile flooring, light-toned cabinets, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and a sliding patio door for easy access to the side yard. Extra storage space off to the side of the kitchen and a nook. The bedrooms are generous in size and both have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and upgraded carpet. Washer and dryer included. Includes 2-car garage with direct access. The community offers a pool, spa, bbq, playground and much more. Conveniently located near award winning Irvine schools, freeway, shopping centers, markets, and restaurants.