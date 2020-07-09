All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

170 Garden Gate Lane

170 Garden Gate Ln · No Longer Available
Location

170 Garden Gate Ln, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GLENNEYRE LANES COMMUNITY OF NORTHWOOD! This is the home with the white picket fence you've been dreaming of. Will notice the generous sized outdoor patio enclosed space, that is low maintenance and perfect for entertaining family and friends. The first level is an open floor plan, which allows you to see everything that is going on from either the kitchen, living or dining area. The living room offers high ceilings, wood flooring, ceiling fan, a fireplace to cozy up to and multiple patio glass doors that invite plenty of natural light inside. The kitchen includes tile flooring, light-toned cabinets, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and a sliding patio door for easy access to the side yard. Extra storage space off to the side of the kitchen and a nook. The bedrooms are generous in size and both have high ceilings, ceiling fans, and upgraded carpet. Washer and dryer included. Includes 2-car garage with direct access. The community offers a pool, spa, bbq, playground and much more. Conveniently located near award winning Irvine schools, freeway, shopping centers, markets, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have any available units?
170 Garden Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 170 Garden Gate Lane have?
Some of 170 Garden Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Garden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
170 Garden Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Garden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 170 Garden Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 170 Garden Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Garden Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 170 Garden Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 170 Garden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Garden Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Garden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Garden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

