All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 158 Scale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
158 Scale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

158 Scale

158 Scale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

158 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand New Luxury Fully Detached Home has 2,356 sq. ft., 4 Beds 4 full Baths, a Bonus Room (can be converted into another bedroom) and 2 car garage. Home will provide landscaped back yard and is POWERED BY SOLAR SYSTEM and has a smart floorplan that feature the open-concept living area w/ a huge living room and dining room overlooking the gourmet kitchen w/ Quartz countertop island. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances w/ built-in fridge, microwave, convection oven, dishwasher, 6-burner cooktop, professional hood and Shaker-Style cabinetry w/ soft-close hinges. The 1st level has expansive 10' ceiling w/ 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The 2nd level has a huge master suite w/ spa-like master bath and a separate soaking tub. There are 2 add'l generous size bedrooms, each w/ ensuite bath. Home features CERTIFIED Smart Home tech. The amenities include 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Scale have any available units?
158 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 158 Scale have?
Some of 158 Scale's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
158 Scale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 158 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 158 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 158 Scale does offer parking.
Does 158 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 158 Scale has a pool.
Does 158 Scale have accessible units?
No, 158 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology