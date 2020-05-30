Amenities
Brand New Luxury Fully Detached Home has 2,356 sq. ft., 4 Beds 4 full Baths, a Bonus Room (can be converted into another bedroom) and 2 car garage. Home will provide landscaped back yard and is POWERED BY SOLAR SYSTEM and has a smart floorplan that feature the open-concept living area w/ a huge living room and dining room overlooking the gourmet kitchen w/ Quartz countertop island. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances w/ built-in fridge, microwave, convection oven, dishwasher, 6-burner cooktop, professional hood and Shaker-Style cabinetry w/ soft-close hinges. The 1st level has expansive 10' ceiling w/ 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The 2nd level has a huge master suite w/ spa-like master bath and a separate soaking tub. There are 2 add'l generous size bedrooms, each w/ ensuite bath. Home features CERTIFIED Smart Home tech. The amenities include 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park.