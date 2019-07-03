Rent Calculator
Irvine, CA
14842 Waverly Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:44 PM
14842 Waverly Lane
14842 Waverly Lane
·
No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
14842 Waverly Lane, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family house near parks and excellent Irvine schools. Large back yard. Two car garage and longer driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have any available units?
14842 Waverly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 14842 Waverly Lane have?
Some of 14842 Waverly Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14842 Waverly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14842 Waverly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14842 Waverly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14842 Waverly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14842 Waverly Lane offers parking.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14842 Waverly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have a pool?
No, 14842 Waverly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have accessible units?
No, 14842 Waverly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14842 Waverly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14842 Waverly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14842 Waverly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
