Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

113 Sanctuary

113 Sanctuary · No Longer Available
Location

113 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Situated in the middle of a tree-lined street in the jewel of Woodbury is this Amazing DETACHED 4 bedroom, 3 bath Stonetree Plan 2 with a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH and PARK VIEWS. Facing Woodbury Community Park and within walking distance of Woodbury Elementary and Resort Recreation Center, Woodbury Town Center and the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Nicknamed a “Hummingbird and Songbird friendly garden home” this house has so much life and good energy with water features, birds, and plants. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living through 5 sets of FRENCH DOORS maximizing views and natural light. A great first impression is the LARGE FRONT YARD above street level with fountain, lemon and papaya trees, camellia and night blooming jasmine. The side yard has a pond, fountain, water lilies, koi fish, strawberry guava and yuzu trees, hibiscus, and “Disneyland” orange and pink roses. EXTRA LARGE UPSTAIRS PORCH is accessible from the hallway and master and offers entertainment options galore. The Chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, huge island, built-in desk, granite counters and full backsplash, and refrigerator is included! PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout, 5" Baseboards, Gas Fireplace, Stainmaster carpet with extra thick padding, tiled floors and stained glass plus FRESHLY PAINTED EXTERIOR, Aliso Air Filtration system, Walk-in Closets, Large upstairs room perfect for office, playroom or crafting. Close to Irvine Spectrum, OC Great Park, 99 Ranch, so convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Sanctuary have any available units?
113 Sanctuary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Sanctuary have?
Some of 113 Sanctuary's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
113 Sanctuary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 113 Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Sanctuary offer parking?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not offer parking.
Does 113 Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Sanctuary have a pool?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does 113 Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
