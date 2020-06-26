Beautiful Detached home in popular Woodbury, corner lot next to a park and across the road from the association amenities. This gorgeous home is light and bright and close to shopping, schools and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Lamplighter have any available units?
107 Lamplighter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 107 Lamplighter currently offering any rent specials?
107 Lamplighter is not currently offering any rent specials.