Irvine, CA
107 Lamplighter
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

107 Lamplighter

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

107 Lamplighter, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Detached home in popular Woodbury, corner lot next to a park and across the road from the association amenities. This gorgeous home is light and bright and close to shopping, schools and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Lamplighter have any available units?
107 Lamplighter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 107 Lamplighter currently offering any rent specials?
107 Lamplighter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Lamplighter pet-friendly?
No, 107 Lamplighter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Lamplighter offer parking?
Yes, 107 Lamplighter offers parking.
Does 107 Lamplighter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Lamplighter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Lamplighter have a pool?
No, 107 Lamplighter does not have a pool.
Does 107 Lamplighter have accessible units?
No, 107 Lamplighter does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Lamplighter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Lamplighter has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Lamplighter have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Lamplighter does not have units with air conditioning.
