Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Scripps Aisle
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

1 Scripps Aisle

1 Scripps Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 Scripps Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Oxford Court Townhouse For Lease - Property Id: 149386

Lovely Oxford Court Townhouse for lease located in University Town Center. This well appointed townhouse is light and bright with all new wood look flooring, white interior walls, white blinds and white vinyl blinds. The kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets and tile floor. Bathrooms have tile counter tops, white cabinets and tile floors. One bedroom is a master with larger closet and mirrored sliding doors. There is a large two car garage for storage and bikes with a keypad access. This unit has no one living above them or below them and is a nice corner unit with lots of windows. The home is walking distance to U. C. I. William Mason Regional Park, Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course and all the amenities of the University Town Center. The property has many biking, walking trails, pools, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts near by. The property is well suited for a couple or small family.

For more information contact:
Landlord - Rhonda Sue Binder Trust - 949-566-3244
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149386p
Property Id 149386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Scripps Aisle have any available units?
1 Scripps Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Scripps Aisle have?
Some of 1 Scripps Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Scripps Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1 Scripps Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Scripps Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1 Scripps Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1 Scripps Aisle offers parking.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Scripps Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1 Scripps Aisle has a pool.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1 Scripps Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Scripps Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Scripps Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Scripps Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
