1 Scripps Aisle

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Oxford Court Townhouse For Lease - Property Id: 149386



Lovely Oxford Court Townhouse for lease located in University Town Center. This well appointed townhouse is light and bright with all new wood look flooring, white interior walls, white blinds and white vinyl blinds. The kitchen has granite counter tops, white cabinets and tile floor. Bathrooms have tile counter tops, white cabinets and tile floors. One bedroom is a master with larger closet and mirrored sliding doors. There is a large two car garage for storage and bikes with a keypad access. This unit has no one living above them or below them and is a nice corner unit with lots of windows. The home is walking distance to U. C. I. William Mason Regional Park, Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course and all the amenities of the University Town Center. The property has many biking, walking trails, pools, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts near by. The property is well suited for a couple or small family.



For more information contact:

Landlord - Rhonda Sue Binder Trust - 949-566-3244

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149386p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106737)