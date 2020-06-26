All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 507 EDGEWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
507 EDGEWOOD Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

507 EDGEWOOD Street

507 Edgewood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

507 Edgewood St, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous apartment for rent - ready immediately! $1850/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have any available units?
507 EDGEWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
Is 507 EDGEWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 EDGEWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 EDGEWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 EDGEWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 EDGEWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 EDGEWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles