All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like Huntington Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
Huntington Manor
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:52 PM

Huntington Manor

19161 Delaware St · (714) 316-7853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Garfield
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19161 Delaware St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D03 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
accessible
on-site laundry
Welcome to peace and tranquility when you live at The Huntington Manor Apartment Homes. We are located in the heart of Huntington Beach, just minutes away from Huntington Pier and its sandy beaches, shopping, schools and restaurants. We are conveniently located near Pacific Coast Highway and major freeways such as the 405 and 55 making for an easy commute to all areas of Orange and Los Angeles Counties. It's time to call Huntington Manor your home, where you can relax and enjoy the serenity you have always deserved. We are a pet-friendly community, and you and your dog will love our newly renovated courtyards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Manor have any available units?
Huntington Manor has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Huntington Manor have?
Some of Huntington Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Manor is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Manor offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Manor offers parking.
Does Huntington Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Manor have a pool?
No, Huntington Manor does not have a pool.
Does Huntington Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington Manor has accessible units.
Does Huntington Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Huntington Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21040 Pacific City Cir. Suite 100
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity