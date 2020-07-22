Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking bbq/grill accessible on-site laundry

Welcome to peace and tranquility when you live at The Huntington Manor Apartment Homes. We are located in the heart of Huntington Beach, just minutes away from Huntington Pier and its sandy beaches, shopping, schools and restaurants. We are conveniently located near Pacific Coast Highway and major freeways such as the 405 and 55 making for an easy commute to all areas of Orange and Los Angeles Counties. It's time to call Huntington Manor your home, where you can relax and enjoy the serenity you have always deserved. We are a pet-friendly community, and you and your dog will love our newly renovated courtyards.