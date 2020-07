Boardwalk at Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage media room package receiving volleyball court cats allowed hot tub internet access playground tennis court

Welcome to Boardwalk by Windsor, Huntington Beach's apartment community, where luxury, style and convenience come standard. Our contemporary studio, one and two-bedroom homes are warm and inviting, with gorgeous high ceilings and oversized windows. Our Huntington Beach luxury apartments offer gourmet kitchens featuring stunning quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-home washers and dryers. The community also features a state-of-the-art multi-story fitness center complete with an outdoor deck lounge, resort style fresh water pool, dog park with a washing station and a cutting-edge media lounge.Located just blocks from I-405 Freeway, getting to and from Los Angeles or Orange County is a breeze. Only steps away is the newly renovated Bella Terra Mall that includes a Whole Foods Market, a 20-screen Century Theatres megaplex, Kohl's and more than 60 high-end premium shopping, dining and entertainment options.