9972 Spinnaker Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

9972 Spinnaker Drive

9972 Spinnaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9972 Spinnaker Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level near award winning schools, shopping, beach and parks. Newly remodeled with tile, designer carpet/hardwood in family room. Fireplace, newer windows, sliding glass door leading to covered patio in secure gated and enclosed wraparound yard.
Bedrooms include ceiling fans. Kitchen and baths just remodeled ~ all newer appliances including refrigerator/ stove / microwave/custom pantry.
Master bedroom has walking closet and slider leading to yard /patio with beach style exterior shower.
West facing side door with access to yard and laundry hookups. Side door access to garage. Soft water system includes salt supply provided with home.
Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have any available units?
9972 Spinnaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have?
Some of 9972 Spinnaker Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9972 Spinnaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9972 Spinnaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9972 Spinnaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9972 Spinnaker Drive offers parking.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have a pool?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9972 Spinnaker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9972 Spinnaker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
