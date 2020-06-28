9972 Spinnaker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single level near award winning schools, shopping, beach and parks. Newly remodeled with tile, designer carpet/hardwood in family room. Fireplace, newer windows, sliding glass door leading to covered patio in secure gated and enclosed wraparound yard.

Bedrooms include ceiling fans. Kitchen and baths just remodeled ~ all newer appliances including refrigerator/ stove / microwave/custom pantry.

Master bedroom has walking closet and slider leading to yard /patio with beach style exterior shower.

West facing side door with access to yard and laundry hookups. Side door access to garage. Soft water system includes salt supply provided with home.

Gardener included.