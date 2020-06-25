9551 Zion Cir

Amenities

Very spacious South / Park Huntington Beach Home - 4 Bedrooms + Large Bonus Room - Very spacious South / Park Huntington Beach home conveniently located near the beach and Target!!!. This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, one bedroom being downstairs right next to a full bath, master suite/bath upstairs and two bedrooms at the end of the hall sharing another full bath, and a large bonus room upstairs. The home was remodeled just over a year ago. Once you enter the home the hight\ cathedral ceilings and the mid-century-esque white brick fireplace will capture the mood. Great home for entertaining family and guests. Large backyard, we're still doing minor cleanup of the yard. Small quiet pets excepted. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING.



