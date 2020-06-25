All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9551 Zion Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9551 Zion Cir
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

9551 Zion Cir

9551 Zion Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9551 Zion Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very spacious South / Park Huntington Beach Home - 4 Bedrooms + Large Bonus Room - Very spacious South / Park Huntington Beach home conveniently located near the beach and Target!!!. This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, one bedroom being downstairs right next to a full bath, master suite/bath upstairs and two bedrooms at the end of the hall sharing another full bath, and a large bonus room upstairs. The home was remodeled just over a year ago. Once you enter the home the hight\ cathedral ceilings and the mid-century-esque white brick fireplace will capture the mood. Great home for entertaining family and guests. Large backyard, we're still doing minor cleanup of the yard. Small quiet pets excepted. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING.

(RLNE5317399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 Zion Cir have any available units?
9551 Zion Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 9551 Zion Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9551 Zion Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 Zion Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9551 Zion Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9551 Zion Cir offer parking?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9551 Zion Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 Zion Cir have a pool?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9551 Zion Cir have accessible units?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 Zion Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9551 Zion Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9551 Zion Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles