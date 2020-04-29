9513 Pettswood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This fully remodeled home has an astounding open floor plan and has only 1 shared wall. This 2 bedroom home is located on the upper unit of the complex, welcomed by a patio and large double slide doors, great for entertainment purposes. Flooring is wood throughout, with tile kitchen and bathroom. Walking in you will be welcomed by the dining area with a ceiling fan to the right and the spacious living room on the left. The remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinetry with plenty of storage, gas stove range. Both bedrooms have plenty of natural light as well as mirror sliding closets. The property comes with an assigned carport beneath the complex with storage space. Must See!