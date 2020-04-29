All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9513 Pettswood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9513 Pettswood Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

9513 Pettswood Drive

9513 Pettswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9513 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This fully remodeled home has an astounding open floor plan and has only 1 shared wall. This 2 bedroom home is located on the upper unit of the complex, welcomed by a patio and large double slide doors, great for entertainment purposes. Flooring is wood throughout, with tile kitchen and bathroom. Walking in you will be welcomed by the dining area with a ceiling fan to the right and the spacious living room on the left. The remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinetry with plenty of storage, gas stove range. Both bedrooms have plenty of natural light as well as mirror sliding closets. The property comes with an assigned carport beneath the complex with storage space. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have any available units?
9513 Pettswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9513 Pettswood Drive have?
Some of 9513 Pettswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 Pettswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9513 Pettswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 Pettswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9513 Pettswood Drive offers parking.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have a pool?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9513 Pettswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9513 Pettswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles