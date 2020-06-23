All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

910 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent home with 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Family Room and 2.5 Bathrooms situated ¾ miles form the Huntington Beach Pier. The house homes with numerous upgrades, marble, slate and granite flooring throughout including hardwood flooring on the entire second floor. New stainless-steel appliances, new AC unit, new water heater, new toilets, new deck, newer roof. Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a custom brick fireplace. Sun deck on second floor is very private with a courtyard downstairs as well. The property is well taken care off. It comes with separate laundry room with utility sink and laundry shoot and over-sized garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerate included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 California Street have any available units?
910 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 910 California Street have?
Some of 910 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 910 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 California Street offers parking.
Does 910 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 California Street have a pool?
No, 910 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 California Street have accessible units?
No, 910 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 California Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 California Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 California Street has units with air conditioning.

