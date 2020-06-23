910 California Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent home with 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Family Room and 2.5 Bathrooms situated ¾ miles form the Huntington Beach Pier. The house homes with numerous upgrades, marble, slate and granite flooring throughout including hardwood flooring on the entire second floor. New stainless-steel appliances, new AC unit, new water heater, new toilets, new deck, newer roof. Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet and a custom brick fireplace. Sun deck on second floor is very private with a courtyard downstairs as well. The property is well taken care off. It comes with separate laundry room with utility sink and laundry shoot and over-sized garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerate included.