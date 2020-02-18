All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

9002 Adelia Circle

9002 Adelia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Adelia Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
Huntington Beach Home on Cul de Sac - Located in a very desirable and quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood is this two story, nicely renovated home at the end of a safe cul-de-sac. Each of the four bedrooms are very spacious (with two of the four bedrooms have walk-in closets). One full bathroom is located downstairs and the other is upstairs. Kitchen has all new appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and tile flooring. Living room is an open floor plan type with cozy, gas fireplace and adjacent formal dining room. There is an inside laundry off the kitchen with a large two car garage with driveway. An enclosed backyard offers a large patio and grass area perfect for entertaining, play and gardening. Plus, it's just a short walk to the beach and nearby shopping, large park, schools, and community center.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4856325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Adelia Circle have any available units?
9002 Adelia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9002 Adelia Circle have?
Some of 9002 Adelia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Adelia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Adelia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Adelia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Adelia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Adelia Circle offers parking.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Adelia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle have a pool?
No, 9002 Adelia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle have accessible units?
No, 9002 Adelia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 Adelia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 Adelia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9002 Adelia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

