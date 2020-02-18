9002 Adelia Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

Huntington Beach Home on Cul de Sac - Located in a very desirable and quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood is this two story, nicely renovated home at the end of a safe cul-de-sac. Each of the four bedrooms are very spacious (with two of the four bedrooms have walk-in closets). One full bathroom is located downstairs and the other is upstairs. Kitchen has all new appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and tile flooring. Living room is an open floor plan type with cozy, gas fireplace and adjacent formal dining room. There is an inside laundry off the kitchen with a large two car garage with driveway. An enclosed backyard offers a large patio and grass area perfect for entertaining, play and gardening. Plus, it's just a short walk to the beach and nearby shopping, large park, schools, and community center.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4856325)