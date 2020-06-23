8415 Benjamin Drive

Amenities

A Beautiful South facing Townhome in Bayshores Subdivision! The well maintained community has gorgeous landscaping with ample grassy areas, trees and a park-like setting. You will have access to large Pool and Clubhouse! This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom is "Light and Bright" with recess lighting throughout and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Natural light streams into home from numerous windows and sliding door, which leads to your own private patio/backyard. Stainless steel dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are all included without warranty. A generous amount of storage is offered along with 2 parking spaces, 1 of which is a covered carport. Available on a month to month tenancy. You will enjoy the cozy comfort of this charming home!