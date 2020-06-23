All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8415 Benjamin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8415 Benjamin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8415 Benjamin Drive

8415 Benjamin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8415 Benjamin Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
A Beautiful South facing Townhome in Bayshores Subdivision! The well maintained community has gorgeous landscaping with ample grassy areas, trees and a park-like setting. You will have access to large Pool and Clubhouse! This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom is "Light and Bright" with recess lighting throughout and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Natural light streams into home from numerous windows and sliding door, which leads to your own private patio/backyard. Stainless steel dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are all included without warranty. A generous amount of storage is offered along with 2 parking spaces, 1 of which is a covered carport. Available on a month to month tenancy. You will enjoy the cozy comfort of this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have any available units?
8415 Benjamin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8415 Benjamin Drive have?
Some of 8415 Benjamin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Benjamin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Benjamin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Benjamin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8415 Benjamin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Benjamin Drive does offer parking.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 Benjamin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8415 Benjamin Drive has a pool.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have accessible units?
No, 8415 Benjamin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 Benjamin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 Benjamin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 Benjamin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles