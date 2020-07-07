All apartments in Huntington Beach
8166 Silkwood Circle
8166 Silkwood Circle

8166 Silkwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8166 Silkwood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
8166 Silkwood Circle Available 05/11/20 Beautiful Cherry Wood Comm: 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhouse - Beautiful Cherry Wood Comm: 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhouse, Newer Style Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, White Shaker Cabinets With Built In Lazy Susan & Spice Rack, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Top, Farmers Style Sink, Separate Dining With Large Ceiling Fan, Romantic Brick Fireplace W/ Mantel, Gorgeous Cherry Wood Floors, Crown Molding Throughout, Recess Lighting Throughout, Mirror Closet Doors, Newer Style Windows, Dual Master Bedrooms With Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet, Washer & Dryer Included (As Is), Large Private Patio, Double Attached Enclosed Garage with Opener. Comm. Pool, Spa, Club House, Huge Court Yard with Luscious Greens, Near 5 Points Plaza, Schools & Helme Park (Note: 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Downstairs)

PET: NO

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3303065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have any available units?
8166 Silkwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8166 Silkwood Circle have?
Some of 8166 Silkwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8166 Silkwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8166 Silkwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8166 Silkwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8166 Silkwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8166 Silkwood Circle offers parking.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8166 Silkwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8166 Silkwood Circle has a pool.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 8166 Silkwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8166 Silkwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8166 Silkwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8166 Silkwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

