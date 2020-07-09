8161 Newman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Apartment for Rent in sunny Surf City!!! This is an upper unit with only one shared wall and no one below. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, newer laminate wood flooring, and a great balcony for relaxing outside. The kitchen comes equipped with oven and new stainless steel dishwasher. There are high ceilings in the main room and the kitchen is opened up to the living area. The unit comes with a one car garage and one parking space. There is a laundry room below the unit that is coin operated. Owner pays for water/sewer and trash. Sorry, No Pets.