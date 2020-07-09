All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:22 AM

8161 Newman Avenue

Location

8161 Newman Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Apartment for Rent in sunny Surf City!!! This is an upper unit with only one shared wall and no one below. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, newer laminate wood flooring, and a great balcony for relaxing outside. The kitchen comes equipped with oven and new stainless steel dishwasher. There are high ceilings in the main room and the kitchen is opened up to the living area. The unit comes with a one car garage and one parking space. There is a laundry room below the unit that is coin operated. Owner pays for water/sewer and trash. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 Newman Avenue have any available units?
8161 Newman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8161 Newman Avenue have?
Some of 8161 Newman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 Newman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Newman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Newman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8161 Newman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8161 Newman Avenue offers parking.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 Newman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue have a pool?
No, 8161 Newman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8161 Newman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 Newman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8161 Newman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8161 Newman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

