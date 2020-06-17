7977 ALDEA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 Bd 2.5 Ba Beach Townhouse Located in Exclusive Resort Community - Beachy vibes meet elegance in this beautiful 2 bd, 2.5 bath town home for lease in the sought after Waterfront Resort Community in Huntington Beach. Just minutes to the sand, the tri-level home features custom tile flooring that flows throughout the large kitchen, formal dining room along with the living room which houses a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling glass doors that lead to one of the two spacious patios. An inside laundry room, attached 2 car garage, and an office area just off the kitchen lend convenience to the main floor living as well.

The master bedroom en suite comes complete with a large walk in closet, soaking roman bath tub, glass enclosed shower, and dual vanities.

Amenities within the well-maintained Waterfront include a full sized pool and BBQ area, perfect for entertaining! Walk to the Beach, new Pacific City, HB Pier, downtown, or the breathtaking Grand Hyatt Regency.



This home will be ready for move in the first week of July. Owner covers HOA dues. For more information on this home or to apply please visit www.lionproperties.com.

Shown by appointment only 714-378-1418 ext. 6



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3261174)