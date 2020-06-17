All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:54 PM

7977 ALDEA CIRCLE

7977 Aldea Cir
Location

7977 Aldea Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 Bd 2.5 Ba Beach Townhouse Located in Exclusive Resort Community - Beachy vibes meet elegance in this beautiful 2 bd, 2.5 bath town home for lease in the sought after Waterfront Resort Community in Huntington Beach. Just minutes to the sand, the tri-level home features custom tile flooring that flows throughout the large kitchen, formal dining room along with the living room which houses a gas fireplace and floor to ceiling glass doors that lead to one of the two spacious patios. An inside laundry room, attached 2 car garage, and an office area just off the kitchen lend convenience to the main floor living as well.
The master bedroom en suite comes complete with a large walk in closet, soaking roman bath tub, glass enclosed shower, and dual vanities.
Amenities within the well-maintained Waterfront include a full sized pool and BBQ area, perfect for entertaining! Walk to the Beach, new Pacific City, HB Pier, downtown, or the breathtaking Grand Hyatt Regency.

This home will be ready for move in the first week of July. Owner covers HOA dues. For more information on this home or to apply please visit www.lionproperties.com.
Shown by appointment only 714-378-1418 ext. 6

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3261174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have any available units?
7977 ALDEA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have?
Some of 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7977 ALDEA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7977 ALDEA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
